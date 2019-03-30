Red Sox 7, Mariners 6

Boston Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Bnntndi lf 4 0 0 0 M.Smith cf 3 1 1 2 Betts rf 5 0 1 0 Haniger rf 5 0 1 0 Mrtinez dh 4 1 1 1 Do.Sntn lf 3 1 2 1 Bgaerts ss 3 1 1 1 Bruce 1b 3 0 0 0 E.Nunez 2b 4 0 0 0 D.Moore 3b 0 0 0 0 Devers 3b 3 1 1 0 Vglbach ph 1 0 0 0 Travis 1b 3 0 2 0 Encrnco dh 4 0 0 0 Swihart ph-c 0 1 0 0 T.Bckhm ss 4 1 1 0 Brdly J cf 4 1 0 0 Narvaez c 4 2 2 1 C.Vazqz c 3 1 1 1 Healy 3b-1b 4 1 1 1 Mreland ph-1b 1 1 1 3 D.Grdon 2b 3 0 0 1 Totals 34 7 8 6 Totals 34 6 8 6

Boston 010 011 013—7 Seattle 210 300 000—6

E_T.Beckham (2), Devers (2). DP_Seattle 2. LOB_Boston 4, Seattle 7. 2B_Devers (1), T.Beckham (2), Healy (3). HR_Martinez (1), Bogaerts (1), C.Vazquez (1), Moreland (1), M.Smith (1), Do.Santana (3), Narvaez (1). SB_M.Smith (1). SF_M.Smith (1), D.Gordon (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Boston Eovaldi 5 8 6 6 2 3 Brewer 1 0 0 0 2 1 Workman 1 0 0 0 0 1 Johnson W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 3 Barnes S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Seattle Kikuchi 6 4 3 2 0 5 Festa H,1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Rosscup H,2 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 Gearrin H,2 1 1 0 0 1 1 Strickland L,0-1 BS,1 1-3 2 3 3 0 0 Elias 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Rosscup pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

HBP_by Strickland (Swihart). WP_Rosscup.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:20. A_29,002 (47,943).