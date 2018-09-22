https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Red-Sox-7-Indians-5-13249238.php
Red Sox 7, Indians 5
|Boston
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Lin cf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bra.Phl 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Brntley lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Devers 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|J.Rmirz 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|J.Mrtin dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Encrnco 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pearce 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Dnldson dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Holt ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Y.Diaz 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Swihart rf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|R.Davis pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S.Trvis lf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|E.Gnzal 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brdly J rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guyer rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Leon c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|G.Allen rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Kipnis cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|7
|12
|7
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|Boston
|001
|001
|401—7
|Cleveland
|000
|310
|100—5
E_E.Gonzalez (9), Devers (23). DP_Cleveland 4. LOB_Boston 5, Cleveland 9. 2B_S.Travis (2), Lindor (42), J.Ramirez (37), Gomes (24). HR_Lin (1), Devers (18), S.Travis (1), Donaldson (7), Gomes (15). CS_R.Davis (6). SF_J.Ramirez (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Sale
|3
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|7
|Hembree
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Poyner
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Barnes W,6-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Pomeranz H,2
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Workman H,7
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Velazquez H,3
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Scott H,1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kimbrel S,42-47
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cleveland
|Bauer
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Olson
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bieber L,10-5
|4
|2-3
|8
|6
|6
|2
|1
|Ramirez
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Otero
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP_by Pomeranz (Brantley). WP_Bieber.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_3:34. A_27,892 (35,225).
View Comments