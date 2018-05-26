Red Sox 6, Braves 2

Atlanta Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 Betts rf 3 1 1 2 Acuna rf 5 1 1 0 Bnntndi lf 3 0 0 1 F.Frman 1b 3 1 1 0 J.Mrtin dh 4 1 1 1 Mrkakis lf 3 0 1 2 Mreland 1b 4 1 2 1 Suzuki dh 4 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 4 1 1 1 Incarte cf 4 0 0 0 Devers 3b 3 0 0 0 Flowers c 4 0 1 0 Holt 2b 2 1 1 0 Camargo 3b 3 0 1 0 C.Vazqz c 3 0 0 0 Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 Brdly J cf 3 1 1 0 Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 29 6 7 6

Atlanta 002 000 000—2 Boston 000 210 21x—6

LOB_Atlanta 9, Boston 3. 2B_Markakis (12), Swanson (10). 3B_Bradley Jr. (1). HR_Betts (17), J.Martinez (16), Moreland (8), Bogaerts (7). SB_Betts (13), Holt (1). SF_Benintendi (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Atlanta Teheran L,4-2 6 4 3 3 3 4 Biddle 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 Wisler 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 Boston Rodriguez W,5-1 5 2-3 6 2 2 3 7 Hembree H,6 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Kelly H,8 1 0 0 0 1 1 Barnes H,12 1 0 0 0 0 1 Kimbrel 1 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:13. A_37,008 (37,731).