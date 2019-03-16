Red Sox 6, Braves 1

Atlanta Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi O.Albes 2b 3 0 2 0 Pedroia 2b 3 0 0 0 Vlnzela 2b 1 0 0 0 D L Grr 2b 0 0 0 1 Camargo rf 3 0 1 1 M.Betts rf 3 2 2 1 Schwrtz rf 1 0 0 0 S.Trvis 1b 1 0 0 0 A.Dvall lf 3 0 0 0 Mreland 1b 3 1 1 0 R.Ortga lf 1 0 1 0 Matheny rf 1 0 0 0 Flowers c 3 0 0 0 Mrtinez dh 1 0 0 1 Morales c 1 0 0 0 Centeno ph 1 0 1 0 Clbrson 3b 3 0 1 0 Bgaerts ss 3 0 1 1 Kzm Jr. 3b 1 0 0 0 Chatham ss 1 0 0 0 Swanson ss 2 0 0 0 Br.Holt lf 2 1 0 0 R.Ddder ph 1 0 0 0 E.Nunez 3b 3 0 1 1 A.Riley 1b 3 0 0 0 B.Dlbec pr 0 1 0 0 LaMarre cf 2 1 1 0 Brd Jr. cf 3 1 1 1 C.Pache cf 1 0 1 0 Vazquez c 2 0 0 0 K.Wrght sp 1 0 0 0 Sa.Leon c 1 0 0 0 S.Carle rp 0 0 0 0 Flrimon ss 1 0 0 0 Totals 31 1 7 1 Totals 28 6 7 6

Atlanta 000 001 000—1 Boston 200 001 30x—6

E_Flowers (1). DP_Atlanta 0, Boston 1. LOB_Atlanta 5, Boston 2. 2B_Pache (1), Moreland (1), Bogaerts (1), Nunez (1), Bradley Jr. (1). HR_Betts (1). SB_Bradley Jr. (1). CS_Culberson (1), Betts (1). SF_De La Guerra (1), Martinez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Atlanta Wright L, 0-0 4 3 2 2 1 5 Carle 2 1 1 1 0 1 Jackson 1 2 3 3 1 0 Parsons 1 1 0 0 0 0 Boston Sale W, 0-0 4 2 0 0 0 7 Barnes H, 0 1 1 0 0 0 2 Brasier H, 0 1 2 1 1 0 1 Thornburg H, 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 Hernandez 2 2 0 0 0 1

WP_Hernandez.

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, John Bacon; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_2:36. A_9,971