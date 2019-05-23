https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Red-Sox-6-Blue-Jays-5-13-innings-13877906.php
Red Sox 6, Blue Jays 5, 13 innings,
|Boston
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Bnntndi lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Sogard 2b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Betts rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Grrr Jr 3b
|6
|1
|2
|1
|Mreland 1b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Smoak 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Bgaerts ss
|6
|0
|3
|1
|R.Urena pr-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|6
|1
|1
|1
|Tellez dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Chavis 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Grichuk rf-cf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|C.Vazqz dh
|6
|0
|1
|0
|Galvis ss
|6
|1
|1
|0
|Brdly J cf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|Drury lf-rf
|6
|1
|2
|0
|Leon c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Dvis cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McKnney ph-rf-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Maile c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|D.Jnsen ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|46
|6
|10
|6
|Totals
|50
|5
|11
|5
|Boston
|002
|000
|110
|001
|1—6
|Toronto
|000
|100
|111
|001
|0—5
DP_Toronto 2. LOB_Boston 8, Toronto 9. 2B_Bradley Jr. (5), Smoak (6), Drury 2 (10). HR_Betts (8), Devers (6), Chavis (10), Guerrero Jr. (5), Smoak (7), Tellez (9). SB_Betts (5). CS_Bogaerts (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Porcello
|6
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Workman H,9
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Barnes H,7
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Walden BS,1
|2
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Brasier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hembree W,1-0 BS,1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Toronto
|Sanchez
|6
|4
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Hudson
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Law
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Giles
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Biagini
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Cordero L,0-1
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP_by Sanchez (Bradley Jr.), by Sanchez (Chavis). WP_Sanchez.
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Alan Porter.
T_4:30. A_18,285 (53,506).
