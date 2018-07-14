https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Red-Sox-6-Blue-Jays-2-10-innings-13075528.php
Red Sox 6, Blue Jays 2, 10 innings,
|Toronto
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Grrl Jr 2b-ss
|5
|0
|3
|1
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Solarte 3b-1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Holt 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|T.Hrnnd lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mrtin lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|5
|2
|2
|4
|D.Trvis pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brdly J cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Morales dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Nunez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grndrsn pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Swihart 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pillar cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Leon c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Smth Jr rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Lin 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Grichuk rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|A.Diaz ss-3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Maile c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|6
|Toronto
|000
|000
|200
|0—2
|Boston
|000
|100
|001
|4—6
E_Gurriel Jr. (6), Solarte (6). DP_Toronto 3. LOB_Toronto 9, Boston 6. 2B_Smith Jr. (5), Bogaerts (26), Bradley Jr. (17). HR_J.Martinez (29), Bogaerts (15). SB_Betts (17).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Gaviglio
|3
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Mayza
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Santos
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Biagini H,3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Clippard BS,5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Rowley L,0-1
|1-3
|2
|4
|3
|1
|0
|Boston
|Rodriguez
|5
|1-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Hembree H,12
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kelly BS,3
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Barnes
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Workman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kimbrel W,2-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Brian Gorman.
T_3:32. A_36,390 (37,731).
View Comments