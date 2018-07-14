Red Sox 6, Blue Jays 2, 10 innings,

Toronto Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Grrl Jr 2b-ss 5 0 3 1 Betts rf 4 1 3 0 Solarte 3b-1b 5 0 0 0 Holt 2b 5 1 1 0 T.Hrnnd lf 4 0 0 0 J.Mrtin lf 4 2 1 1 Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 5 2 2 4 D.Trvis pr-2b 0 0 0 0 Brdly J cf 4 0 1 1 Morales dh 3 1 2 0 Nunez dh 4 0 1 0 Grndrsn pr-dh 1 0 0 0 Swihart 1b 4 0 1 0 Pillar cf 1 0 0 0 Leon c 4 0 0 0 Smth Jr rf 2 1 1 0 Lin 3b 3 0 1 0 Grichuk rf-cf 4 0 1 0 A.Diaz ss-3b 4 0 0 1 Maile c 3 0 0 0 Totals 36 2 7 2 Totals 37 6 11 6

Toronto 000 000 200 0—2 Boston 000 100 001 4—6

E_Gurriel Jr. (6), Solarte (6). DP_Toronto 3. LOB_Toronto 9, Boston 6. 2B_Smith Jr. (5), Bogaerts (26), Bradley Jr. (17). HR_J.Martinez (29), Bogaerts (15). SB_Betts (17).

IP H R ER BB SO Toronto Gaviglio 3 1-3 4 1 1 1 2 Mayza 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 3 Santos 2 1 0 0 0 1 Biagini H,3 1 1 0 0 0 2 Clippard BS,5 1 2 1 1 0 1 Rowley L,0-1 1-3 2 4 3 1 0 Boston Rodriguez 5 1-3 4 0 0 0 5 Hembree H,12 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Kelly BS,3 2-3 2 2 2 1 0 Barnes 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 3 Workman 1 0 0 0 0 2 Kimbrel W,2-1 1 0 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_3:32. A_36,390 (37,731).