Toronto Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Grrl Jr 2b-ss 5 0 3 1 Betts rf 4 1 3 0
Solarte 3b-1b 5 0 0 0 Holt 2b 5 1 1 0
T.Hrnnd lf 4 0 0 0 J.Mrtin lf 4 2 1 1
Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 5 2 2 4
D.Trvis pr-2b 0 0 0 0 Brdly J cf 4 0 1 1
Morales dh 3 1 2 0 Nunez dh 4 0 1 0
Grndrsn pr-dh 1 0 0 0 Swihart 1b 4 0 1 0
Pillar cf 1 0 0 0 Leon c 4 0 0 0
Smth Jr rf 2 1 1 0 Lin 3b 3 0 1 0
Grichuk rf-cf 4 0 1 0
A.Diaz ss-3b 4 0 0 1
Maile c 3 0 0 0
Totals 36 2 7 2 Totals 37 6 11 6
Toronto 000 000 200 0—2
Boston 000 100 001 4—6

E_Gurriel Jr. (6), Solarte (6). DP_Toronto 3. LOB_Toronto 9, Boston 6. 2B_Smith Jr. (5), Bogaerts (26), Bradley Jr. (17). HR_J.Martinez (29), Bogaerts (15). SB_Betts (17).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Gaviglio 3 1-3 4 1 1 1 2
Mayza 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 3
Santos 2 1 0 0 0 1
Biagini H,3 1 1 0 0 0 2
Clippard BS,5 1 2 1 1 0 1
Rowley L,0-1 1-3 2 4 3 1 0
Boston
Rodriguez 5 1-3 4 0 0 0 5
Hembree H,12 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Kelly BS,3 2-3 2 2 2 1 0
Barnes 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 3
Workman 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kimbrel W,2-1 1 0 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_3:32. A_36,390 (37,731).