Red Sox 5, Rangers 1

Boston Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Betts rf 4 1 1 1 DShelds cf 4 0 2 0 Bnntndi lf 4 0 0 0 Choo dh 3 0 0 0 H.Rmirz 1b 4 0 1 1 Profar ss 4 0 0 0 J.Mrtin dh 4 1 1 1 Mazara rf 4 1 2 1 Bgaerts ss 4 0 0 0 Gallo lf 3 0 0 0 Devers 3b 4 2 3 2 Knr-Flf 3b 3 0 0 0 E.Nunez 2b 4 0 0 0 Guzman 1b 3 0 0 0 Brdly J cf 4 0 1 0 R.Chrns c 3 0 0 0 Leon c 2 1 0 0 Rbinson 2b 3 0 0 0 Totals 34 5 7 5 Totals 30 1 4 1

Boston 010 011 110—5 Texas 000 100 000—1

DP_Boston 1. LOB_Boston 3, Texas 3. 2B_H.Ramirez (7), Mazara (6). HR_Betts (13), J.Martinez (7), Devers 2 (6), Mazara (7).

IP H R ER BB SO Boston Porcello W,5-0 6 3 1 1 1 8 Kelly H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1 Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 2 Poyner 1 1 0 0 0 1 Texas Colon L,1-1 7 5 4 4 0 4 Diekman 1 1 1 1 1 1 Chavez 1 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:36. A_31,404 (49,115).