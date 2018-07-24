https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Red-Sox-5-Orioles-3-13099106.php
Red Sox 5, Orioles 3
|Boston
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Betts rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|T.Bckhm ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Schoop 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|J.Mrtin dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|A.Jones cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mreland 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Trumbo dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Holt 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Devers 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|R.Nunez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Leon c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Joseph c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Brdly J cf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|J.Ptrsn rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|30
|5
|7
|5
|Totals
|35
|3
|11
|3
|Boston
|010
|040
|000—5
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|021—3
DP_Boston 1, Baltimore 2. LOB_Boston 5, Baltimore 6. 2B_Benintendi (26), Bogaerts (29), Schoop (18), Mancini (14), R.Nunez (4). HR_Moreland (12), Schoop (13). SB_J.Martinez (3). CS_Betts (3). S_Leon (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Porcello W,12-4
|6
|6
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Brasier
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Workman
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Kimbrel S,32-34
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|Gausman L,4-8
|4
|2-3
|3
|5
|5
|3
|2
|Castro
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Marinez
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_2:54. A_16,885 (45,971).
