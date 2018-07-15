https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Red-Sox-5-Blue-Jays-2-13077046.php
Red Sox 5, Blue Jays 2
|Toronto
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Grichuk cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Betts rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Solarte 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|T.Hrnnd lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|J.Mrtin lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mreland 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Morales dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pearce dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Mrtin c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Holt 2b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|D.Trvis 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Nunez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Smth Jr rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Leon c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|A.Diaz ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Brdly J cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Grndrsn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|Totals
|27
|5
|6
|5
|Toronto
|002
|000
|000—2
|Boston
|200
|021
|00x—5
E_D.Travis (5). DP_Toronto 2, Boston 1. LOB_Toronto 9, Boston 5. 2B_Grichuk (11), Leon (7), Bradley Jr. (18). HR_T.Hernandez (15), Bogaerts (16). SB_Betts (18).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Stroman L,2-7
|5
|5
|4
|3
|1
|4
|Loup
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Petricka
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tepera
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Garcia
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Rowley
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boston
|Johnson
|4
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|5
|Workman W,2-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Thornburg H,1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brasier H,1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hembree H,13
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kimbrel S,30-32
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Loup pitched to 3 batters in the 6th
HBP_by Loup (Pearce).
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:12. A_36,940 (37,731).
View Comments