Boston New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Betts rf-cf 5 2 2 2 McCtchn lf 4 0 0 0
Bnntndi lf 3 2 2 3 Judge rf 4 0 1 0
Swihart ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Voit 1b 3 1 1 0
J.Mrtin dh 3 0 1 2 Walker 1b 1 0 0 0
Bgaerts ss 6 1 2 0 Stanton dh 4 0 2 0
Devers 3b 6 2 2 1 Grgrius ss 2 0 0 1
Pearce 1b 4 1 1 1 Hchvrra ph 0 0 0 0
Kinsler 2b 1 2 1 0 G.Sanch c 4 0 0 0
Holt 2b-1b 6 3 4 5 Andujar 3b 3 0 0 0
C.Vazqz c 6 1 2 1 G.Trres 2b 3 0 1 0
Brdly J cf-lf 3 2 1 0 Gardner cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 44 16 18 15 Totals 31 1 5 1
Boston 012 700 132—16
New York 000 100 000— 1

LOB_Boston 10, New York 5. 2B_Benintendi (1), Holt (1), Bradley Jr. (1). 3B_Holt (1). HR_Holt (1). SB_Benintendi (2), Devers (1). SF_J.Martinez (1). S_Gregorius (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Eovaldi W,1-0 7 5 1 1 0 5
Hembree 1 0 0 0 0 1
Rodriguez 1 0 0 0 1 1
New York
Severino L,0-1 3 7 6 6 2 2
Lynn 1-3 2 3 3 1 0
Green 1 2-3 2 1 1 2 0
Holder 2 2 1 1 1 1
Tarpley 1 4 3 3 1 1
Romine 1 1 2 2 1 0

L.Severino pitched to 3 batters in the 4th

WP_Tarpley.

Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:41. A_49,657 (47,309).