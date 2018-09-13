https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Red-Sox-1-Blue-Jays-0-13225392.php
Red Sox 1, Blue Jays 0
|Toronto
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|McKnney rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Betts rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|D.Trvis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grrl Jr ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mrtin dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Morales dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Solarte 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Mreland 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Diaz pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Smoak ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holt 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|R.Urena pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leon c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Hrnnd lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brdly J cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Smth Jr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tellez 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Dvis cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Pillar ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|Totals
|26
|1
|4
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000—0
|Boston
|000
|010
|00x—1
DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Toronto 6, Boston 6. 2B_Tellez (7), Bradley Jr. (28). SB_Betts (28), Holt (7), Bradley Jr. (14).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Sanchez L,4-6
|7
|3
|1
|1
|3
|6
|Clippard
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Boston
|Price W,15-6
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Wright H,1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kimbrel S,39-44
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
WP_Sanchez 2.
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Chris Segal; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_2:41. A_35,178 (37,731).
