Red Bulls move within 1 point of 1st-place Atlanta

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Daniel Royer scored on a penalty kick, Tim Parker had his second career MLS goal and the New York Red Bulls beat first-place Atlanta United 2-0 on Sunday in a battle of the top two teams in the Supporters' Shield race.

New York (19-7-5), without leader scorer Bradley Wright-Phillips (yellow card accumulation), pulled within one point of Atlanta (19-6-6) — with each team having three regular-season games remaining.

Atlanta's Chris McCann was called for a handball in the box in the 38th minute on a deflected corner kick and Royer converted the penalty kick for a 1-0 lead. It was Royer's 11th goal of the season, but his first since mid-August.

In the 74th minute, Alex Muyl was left alone inside the box for a through ball and he chipped it over goalkeeper Brad Guzan for an easy tap in by Parker.

Atlanta hadn't been held scoreless since early May. Ten of New York's 13 shutouts this season have come at home.

