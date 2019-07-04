Rays' Lowe out of All-Star Game, replaced by Yankees' Torres

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays All-Star second baseman Brandon Lowe was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a bruised right shin and will not play in next week's All-Star Game.

Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres was named to replace Lowe, who was added to the AL All-Star team Wednesday.

Lowe was forced out of Tuesday night's game after he sharply fouled a ball off his leg in the sixth inning of a 6-3 win over Baltimore. He finished the at-bat, grounding a single to left, but struggled to reach first base.

Lowe is hitting .276 with a team-leading 16 homers and 49 RBIs. He took the spot of Los Angeles Angels infielder Tommy La Stella as an injury replacement.



