Oakland Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pinder lf 1 0 1 0 M.Smith rf 5 0 1 0
Martini ph-lf 3 1 1 0 M.Duffy 3b 3 0 1 0
Phegley c 1 0 0 0 Choi dh 3 0 0 0
M.Chpmn 3b 5 1 3 1 Pham lf 3 0 0 0
Lowrie 2b 5 0 1 1 Wendle ss 2 2 0 0
K.Davis dh 5 0 0 0 Krmaier cf 4 2 2 1
M.Olson 1b 3 1 2 1 Lowe 2b 3 2 1 2
Pscotty rf 4 0 1 0 Bauers 1b 3 1 3 4
Lureano cf 3 0 1 0 Ciuffo c 3 0 0 0
Semien ss 4 1 2 0
Lucroy c 2 0 0 0
Joyce ph 0 0 0 0
Canha ph-lf 2 1 1 1
Totals 38 5 13 4 Totals 29 7 8 7
Oakland 001 001 201—5
Tampa Bay 020 002 03x—7

DP_Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Oakland 8, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Canha (20). 3B_Kiermaier (9). HR_M.Chapman (23), M.Olson (27), Lowe (5), Bauers (11). SB_M.Duffy (11). CS_Bauers (6). SF_Bauers (5). S_Ciuffo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Hendriks 1 1 0 0 0 1
Kiekhefer 2-3 3 2 2 0 0
Dull 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Bassitt 3 2 1 1 2 3
Petit 1 1 1 1 0 0
Rodney 1 0 0 0 1 1
Familia L,8-6 1 1 3 3 2 1
Tampa Bay
Stanek 1 1 0 0 0 2
Chirinos 5 1-3 7 3 3 1 5
Kolarek H,7 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Roe BS,1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Nuno 1-3 2 0 0 1 1
Kittredge W,2-2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Romo S,20-27 1 1 1 1 0 1

Bassitt pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

HBP_by Hendriks (Choi). WP_Stanek.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:19. A_15,154 (42,735).