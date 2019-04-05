https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Rays-5-Giants-2-13745917.php
Rays 5, Giants 2
|Tampa Bay
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Meadows rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Duggar rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Alvrado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Belt 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Pham lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Lngoria 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Choi 1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Posey c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Lowe 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|B.Crwfr ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Y.Diaz 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Parra lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Krmaier cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Pillar cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Panik 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|D.Cstll p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.Rdrig p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Heredia rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bergen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Perez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Vincent p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Glasnow p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sndoval ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Arroyo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Font p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mlancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kolarek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Solarte ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dan.Rbr ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|5
|11
|5
|Totals
|36
|2
|8
|2
|Tampa Bay
|400
|000
|100—5
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|200—2
E_Vincent (1), Choi (1), Lowe (1). DP_Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 8, San Francisco 10. 2B_Meadows (1), Choi (1), Lowe (1), M.Perez (2), Duggar (3), Posey (2), Sandoval (3). HR_Y.Diaz (2), Kiermaier (2). SB_Belt (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Glasnow W,2-0
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Font
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Kolarek H,3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Castillo H,2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarado S,3-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|San Francisco
|Rodriguez L,1-1
|5
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|0
|5
|Bergen
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Vincent
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Melancon
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bergen pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
HBP_by Vincent (Choi), by Kolarek (Crawford). WP_Font, Alvarado.
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:06. A_41,067 (41,915).
