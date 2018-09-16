Rays 5, Athletics 4

Oakland Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Martini lf 3 1 0 0 M.Smith rf-lf 4 0 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 3 1 0 0 M.Duffy 3b 3 1 1 0 Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 Choi dh 4 1 0 0 K.Davis dh 4 1 1 4 Cron 1b 3 1 2 2 M.Olson 1b 3 0 2 0 C.Gomez pr-rf 0 1 0 0 Pscotty rf 4 0 0 0 Lowe 2b 4 0 1 2 Lureano cf 3 0 1 0 Krmaier cf 4 0 1 0 Semien ss 3 0 0 0 Adames ss 3 1 2 1 Lucroy c 2 0 0 0 Bauers lf-1b 3 0 1 0 Joyce ph 0 1 0 0 Sucre c 4 0 1 0 Totals 29 4 4 4 Totals 32 5 9 5

Oakland 000 000 004—4 Tampa Bay 200 100 20x—5

DP_Oakland 1, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Laureano (9), M.Duffy (21), Adames (7), Bauers (18). 3B_Lowe (2). HR_K.Davis (43), Cron (27), Adames (9). SB_Kiermaier (10), Bauers (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Fiers L,12-7 4 4 3 3 3 2 Gearrin 1 1 0 0 0 0 Buchter 1 1 0 0 0 1 Pagan 1 2 2 2 1 1 Montas 1 1 0 0 0 0 Tampa Bay Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 2 Kittredge W,3-2 2 0 0 0 1 1 Wood 2 1 0 0 0 0 Schultz H,2 2 0 0 0 0 1 Kolarek 1 2 0 0 0 0 Faria 0 0 3 3 3 0 Alvarado 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Romo S,21-28 2-3 1 1 1 0 1

Faria pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

HBP_by Fiers (Duffy). WP_Gearrin.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_2:59. A_13,197 (42,735).