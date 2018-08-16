https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Rays-3-Yankees-1-13161848.php
Rays 3, Yankees 1
|Tampa Bay
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|M.Smith rf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|A.Hicks cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Wendle 3b-2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Bauers 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Andujar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Grgrius ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Choi dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|G.Trres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Krmaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wlker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bird 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hgshoka c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|M.Duffy 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|S.Rbnsn lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Au.Rmne ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|33
|3
|10
|3
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|Tampa Bay
|200
|000
|010—3
|New York
|000
|000
|010—1
E_Andujar (13), Adames (11). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, New York 8. 2B_Wendle (16), Pham (12), Choi (7), Adames (5), Lowe (1), Stanton 2 (26). SB_M.Smith (26), A.Hicks (9). S_Wendle (1), Bauers (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Snell W,14-5
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Roe H,20
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Alvarado H,23
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stanek H,6
|2-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Romo H,8
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kolarek S,1-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|New York
|Tanaka L,9-4
|6
|9
|2
|2
|0
|6
|Britton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Robertson
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Kahnle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Romo pitched to 3 batters in the 9th
Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:22. A_41,033 (47,309).
View Comments