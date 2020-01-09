Rayman helps spark Colgate to 92-70 romp past Loyola (Md)

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Will Rayman scored 13 of his 18 points before halftime and Colgate cruised past Loyola (Md.) 92-70 on Wednesday night.

Jack Ferguson added a season-high 17 points with four 3-pointers for the Raiders, while Rapolas Ivanauskas chipped in 15 with nine rebounds. Jordan Burns had 13 points and six assists for Colgate (12-4, 3-0 Patriot League), which won its sixth straight game.

Leading 40-32 at halftime, Colgate put up a season-high 52 second-half points, sinking 10 of its 16 3-pointers in the final period. In fact, 10 of 15 made baskets were from distance. The Raiders were 16-for-39 from behind the arc for the game to Loyola's 6-of-24.

Isaiah Hart and KaVaughn Scott each scored season highs with 17 points for the Greyhounds (9-7, 1-2). Kenneth Jones added 11 points.

Colgate plays Navy on the road on Saturday. Loyola (Md.) plays Lafayette at home on Saturday.

