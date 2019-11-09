Rawlings fires 5 TD passes as Yale tops Brown 59-35

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — JP Shohfi caught four touchdown passes as Yale defeated Brown 59-35 on Saturday, scoring its most points since 2003.

Kurt Rawlings went 15-of-30 passing for 360 yards and five touchdowns. Zane Dudek picked up 216 yards rushing and 78 receiving — both season highs — as Yale (6-1, 3-1 Ivy League) won its fourth straight game. The Bulldogs piled up 627 yards of total offense and forced four Brown turnovers.

Yale scored the first 17 points, but Brown (1-6, 0-4) caught up by halftime, trailing 24-21 as EJ Perry threw for two touchdowns and ran for another. Perry passed for 331 yards and four TDs and led the Bears rushers with 140 yards.

Brown trailed 42-35 on Perry's 4-yard pass to Livingstone Harriott early in the fourth quarter, but the Yale defense stepped up after that, holding the Bears to a punt, two turnovers on downs and an interception.