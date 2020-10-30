Raptors to cooperate with Davis probe after assault charge

Recommended Video:

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Raptors say they will cooperate fully with the NBA’s investigation into guard Terence Davis following his arrest in New York on charges including assault.

The team made its first public comment on the case in a statement Friday.

Davis faces several charges after police said he hit his girlfriend in the face during an argument at a Manhattan high-rise on Tuesday.

According to a criminal complaint, the woman’s son was standing next to her when Davis hit her, causing the child to fall.

“Incidents of this kind are addressed and managed by the league through the joint NBA-NBPA policy on domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse,” the Raptors said.

“The Toronto Raptors take these issues very seriously, and we will fully cooperate and support the League in its investigation of this matter as we work to determine the appropriate next steps for our team.”

Davis' attorney, Greg Esposito, has said his client denies the charges. Davis is free on his own recognizance and his next court date is set for Dec. 11.

Davis, a 23-year-old guard, played college basketball at Mississippi before joining the Raptors as an undrafted free agent before the start of the 2019-20 season. He averaged 7.5 points per game and was named to the league’s All-Rookie Second Team.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports