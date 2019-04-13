Rangers put 2B Odor on 10-day IL with sprained right knee

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor has been put on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right knee.

Texas announced the move Saturday, a day after Odor was a last-minute scratch from the starting lineup for the series opener against Oakland. Odor is expected to be re-evaluated in about two weeks.

The Rangers selected the contract of infielder/outfielder Danny Santana from Triple-A Nashville. Right-handed pitcher Edinson Volquez was transferred from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list to create a spot on their 40-man roster.

Odor batted .167 with no homers and two RBIs in his 12 games this season.

Santana has appeared in the big leagues each of the past five seasons, hitting .256 with 13 home runs and 100 RBIs over 364 games with Minnesota and Atlanta.

