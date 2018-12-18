Rangers introduce Lynn, finalize $30M, 3-year deal

Newly signed Texas Rangers pitcher, Lance Lynn, center, responds to reporters questions as team general manager Jon Daniels, left, and manager Chris Woodward, right, look on in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. less Newly signed Texas Rangers pitcher, Lance Lynn, center, responds to reporters questions as team general manager Jon Daniels, left, and manager Chris Woodward, right, look on in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Dec. ... more Photo: Stephen Hawkins, AP Photo: Stephen Hawkins, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Rangers introduce Lynn, finalize $30M, 3-year deal 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Free agent right-hander Lance Lynn has finalized a $30 million, three-year contract with the Texas Rangers.

The Rangers introduced Lynn on Tuesday, completing a deal that was reached during the winter meetings subject to a successful physical.

Lynn's deal includes a $4 million signing bonus, of which $3 million is payable next year and $1 million for 2020. He has salaries of $8 million in 2019, $10 million in 2020 and $8 million in 2021.

The right-hander joins a rotation with returning Mike Minor and two veterans coming off Tommy John surgery, Edinson Volquez and Drew Smyly.

Lynn has an 82-57 record with a 3.57 ERA in 214 games with St. Louis, Minnesota and the New York Yankees since 2011. He split last season with the Twins and Yankees.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports