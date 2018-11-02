Rangers-Ducks Sums
|N.Y. Rangers
|0 2 0 0—3
|Anaheim
|0 1 1 0—2
|N.Y. Rangers won shootout 2-0.
First Period_None. Penalties_Kreider, NYR, (boarding), 17:52.
Second Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Hayes 3 (Chytil, Howden), 1:42 (pp). 2, Anaheim, Silfverberg 4 (Getzlaf, Rakell), 12:31 (pp). 3, N.Y. Rangers, Howden 3 (Vesey, Staal), 14:29. Penalties_Aberg, ANA, (hooking), 0:45; Welinski, ANA, (hooking), 8:20; DeAngelo, NYR, (interference), 11:28; Lindholm, ANA, (high sticking), 16:21.
Third Period_4, Anaheim, Rakell 3 (Getzlaf, Fowler), 19:34. Penalties_Pionk, NYR, (interference), 11:07.
Overtime_None. Penalties_None.
Shootout_N.Y. Rangers 2 (Zuccarello G, Zibanejad G), Anaheim 0 (Aberg NG, Getzlaf NG).
Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 7-10-4-3_24. Anaheim 7-11-11-1_30.
Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 1 of 3; Anaheim 1 of 3.
Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 2-1-0 (30 shots-28 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 4-4-3 (24-22).
A_16,101 (17,174). T_2:39.
Referees_Dean Morton, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Ryan Gibbons.