Rangers 9, Pirates 6
|Texas
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Choo lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|S.Marte cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Me.Cbrr lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Mazara rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|B.Rynld pr-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo cf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|G.Plnco rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|A.Cbrra 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|B.Mrtin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kang 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dowdy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|El.Diaz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Chavez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newman 2b-ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|DShelds ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|C.Tcker ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Knr-Flf c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Ri.Rdri p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Odor 2b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Moran ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Da.Sntn 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Liriano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mathis c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Feliz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pence ph
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Lyons p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jurado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kingham p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Mrtin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Frzer 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|S.Mller p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Frsythe 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|9
|9
|9
|Totals
|37
|6
|10
|5
|Texas
|002
|000
|043—9
|Pittsburgh
|000
|222
|000—6
E_Gallo (2), Mathis (1). DP_Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Texas 7, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Andrus (9), Kiner-Falefa (3), Bell (12). HR_Gallo (12), Odor (3), Pence (5), Bell (9), Moran (3). SB_Andrus 2 (8), Gallo (2), DeShields (8), S.Marte (6), Newman (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Miller
|4
|4
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Martin
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Dowdy
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Chavez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jurado W,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martin S,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pittsburgh
|Kingham
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Rodriguez
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Liriano
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Feliz
|2-3
|1
|4
|4
|4
|0
|Lyons L,1-1
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_3:18. A_13,905 (38,362).
