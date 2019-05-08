Rangers 9, Pirates 6

Texas Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi Choo lf 5 0 1 0 S.Marte cf 5 1 1 0 Andrus ss 5 1 3 0 Me.Cbrr lf 4 1 2 0 Mazara rf 4 1 1 0 B.Rynld pr-lf 1 0 0 0 Gallo cf 2 1 1 2 G.Plnco rf 4 0 1 2 A.Cbrra 3b 3 0 0 0 Bell 1b 4 1 2 2 B.Mrtin p 0 0 0 0 Kang 3b 3 0 0 0 Dowdy p 0 0 0 0 El.Diaz c 4 0 0 0 Chavez p 0 0 0 0 Newman 2b-ss 4 1 2 0 DShelds ph 1 1 0 0 C.Tcker ss 2 0 0 0 Knr-Flf c 1 1 1 1 Ri.Rdri p 0 0 0 0 Odor 2b 4 2 1 2 Moran ph 1 1 1 1 Da.Sntn 1b 4 1 0 0 Liriano p 0 0 0 0 Mathis c 3 0 0 0 Feliz p 0 0 0 0 Pence ph 1 1 1 4 Lyons p 1 0 0 0 Jurado p 0 0 0 0 Kingham p 1 0 0 0 C.Mrtin p 0 0 0 0 A.Frzer 2b 3 1 1 0 S.Mller p 1 0 0 0 Frsythe 3b 1 0 0 0 Totals 35 9 9 9 Totals 37 6 10 5

Texas 002 000 043—9 Pittsburgh 000 222 000—6

E_Gallo (2), Mathis (1). DP_Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Texas 7, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Andrus (9), Kiner-Falefa (3), Bell (12). HR_Gallo (12), Odor (3), Pence (5), Bell (9), Moran (3). SB_Andrus 2 (8), Gallo (2), DeShields (8), S.Marte (6), Newman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Texas Miller 4 4 2 2 1 6 Martin 1 3 2 2 0 0 Dowdy 1 2 2 2 0 1 Chavez 1 1 0 0 0 0 Jurado W,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Martin S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Pittsburgh Kingham 4 3 2 2 3 5 Rodriguez 2 2 0 0 1 0 Liriano 1 0 0 0 0 2 Feliz 2-3 1 4 4 4 0 Lyons L,1-1 1 1-3 3 3 3 0 2

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:18. A_13,905 (38,362).