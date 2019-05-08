Texas Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Choo lf 5 0 1 0 S.Marte cf 5 1 1 0
Andrus ss 5 1 3 0 Me.Cbrr lf 4 1 2 0
Mazara rf 4 1 1 0 B.Rynld pr-lf 1 0 0 0
Gallo cf 2 1 1 2 G.Plnco rf 4 0 1 2
A.Cbrra 3b 3 0 0 0 Bell 1b 4 1 2 2
B.Mrtin p 0 0 0 0 Kang 3b 3 0 0 0
Dowdy p 0 0 0 0 El.Diaz c 4 0 0 0
Chavez p 0 0 0 0 Newman 2b-ss 4 1 2 0
DShelds ph 1 1 0 0 C.Tcker ss 2 0 0 0
Knr-Flf c 1 1 1 1 Ri.Rdri p 0 0 0 0
Odor 2b 4 2 1 2 Moran ph 1 1 1 1
Da.Sntn 1b 4 1 0 0 Liriano p 0 0 0 0
Mathis c 3 0 0 0 Feliz p 0 0 0 0
Pence ph 1 1 1 4 Lyons p 1 0 0 0
Jurado p 0 0 0 0 Kingham p 1 0 0 0
C.Mrtin p 0 0 0 0 A.Frzer 2b 3 1 1 0
S.Mller p 1 0 0 0
Frsythe 3b 1 0 0 0
Totals 35 9 9 9 Totals 37 6 10 5
Texas 002 000 043—9
Pittsburgh 000 222 000—6

E_Gallo (2), Mathis (1). DP_Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Texas 7, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Andrus (9), Kiner-Falefa (3), Bell (12). HR_Gallo (12), Odor (3), Pence (5), Bell (9), Moran (3). SB_Andrus 2 (8), Gallo (2), DeShields (8), S.Marte (6), Newman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Miller 4 4 2 2 1 6
Martin 1 3 2 2 0 0
Dowdy 1 2 2 2 0 1
Chavez 1 1 0 0 0 0
Jurado W,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Martin S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Pittsburgh
Kingham 4 3 2 2 3 5
Rodriguez 2 2 0 0 1 0
Liriano 1 0 0 0 0 2
Feliz 2-3 1 4 4 4 0
Lyons L,1-1 1 1-3 3 3 3 0 2

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:18. A_13,905 (38,362).