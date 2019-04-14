Rangers 8, Athletics 7

Oakland Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Grssman lf 4 1 2 1 DShelds cf 5 2 2 1 Semien ss 5 1 3 2 Andrus ss 4 2 3 2 M.Chpmn 3b 5 1 1 1 Pence dh 4 0 0 1 K.Davis dh 4 0 1 1 Mazara rf 3 0 1 0 Morales 1b 3 0 0 0 Frsythe 2b-1b 3 1 0 0 Pscotty rf 4 1 1 1 Choo lf 2 1 0 0 Profar 2b 2 1 0 0 A.Cbrra 3b 4 1 1 1 Lureano cf 4 1 1 0 Wisdom 1b 3 0 0 0 Phegley c 4 1 1 1 Da.Sntn ph-2b 1 1 1 2 Mathis c 4 0 0 0 Totals 35 7 10 7 Totals 33 8 8 7

Oakland 111 400 000—7 Texas 200 010 14x—8

E_M.Chapman 2 (2). DP_Texas 2. LOB_Oakland 5, Texas 6. 2B_Semien (6), K.Davis (1), DeShields (1). 3B_Andrus (1), Da.Santana (1). HR_M.Chapman (5), Piscotty (3), Andrus (3). SB_Profar (3), DeShields 2 (5), Andrus (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Anderson 6 2 3 2 2 3 Wendelken 1 1 1 1 0 1 Soria L,0-2 BS,1 1-3 3 4 4 1 0 Petit 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 Texas Sampson 4 8 7 7 2 4 Chavez 1 0 0 0 0 0 Gomez 2 1 0 0 0 3 Springs W,2-0 1 0 0 0 1 0 Leclerc S,3-4 1 1 0 0 0 3

HBP_by Anderson (Mazara), by Anderson (Choo), by Chavez (Morales). WP_Soria.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:05. A_26,350 (49,115).