Rangers 7, White Sox 4
|Chicago
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|L.Grcia cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Choo rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Moncada 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Da.Sntn lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|J.Abreu dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|J.McCnn c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Mazara dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|El.Jmen lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|A.Cbrra 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tilson pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Y.Alnso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|DShelds cf
|3
|0
|3
|2
|Ti.Andr ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Guzman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Y.Sanch 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Fdrwicz c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Cordell rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|34
|4
|10
|3
|Totals
|32
|7
|11
|7
|Chicago
|000
|010
|030—4
|Texas
|041
|000
|02x—7
E_DeShields (2), Y.Alonso (2). DP_Chicago 1, Texas 3. LOB_Chicago 7, Texas 4. 2B_Mazara 2 (16), Odor (11). HR_Da.Santana (8), Federowicz (2). SB_Andrus (16), DeShields (12). CS_Da.Santana (4). SF_El.Jimenez (1), Guzman (2). S_DeShields (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Nova L,3-6
|6
|8
|5
|3
|1
|6
|Fulmer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Herrera
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|J.Ruiz
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|Sampson W,6-4
|7
|7
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Fairbanks
|1-3
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|B.Martin H,2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kelley S,10-14
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_3:07. A_21,917 (49,115).
