Rangers 7, Giants 6, 10 innings,
|Texas
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Choo lf
|6
|1
|1
|2
|McCtchn rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Odor 2b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Panik 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Andrus ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Posey c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Mazara rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Belt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Profar 3b
|5
|2
|3
|0
|Lngoria 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Gallo cf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|B.Crwfr ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Tocci pr-cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Hanson lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Knr-Flf c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|G.Hrnan ph-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gearrin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S.Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alberto ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Blach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leclerc p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duggar cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Guzman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Rdrgz p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Htchson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Beltre ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mlancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Springs p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pence ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Rbnsn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|W.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Butler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Slater lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Chrns c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|40
|7
|10
|7
|Totals
|39
|6
|11
|6
|Texas
|000
|020
|112
|1—7
|San Francisco
|400
|200
|000
|0—6
E_Panik (5). DP_San Francisco 1. LOB_Texas 9, San Francisco 11. HR_Odor (16), Gallo (34), McCutchen (15). SB_McCutchen 2 (13), Longoria (2). SF_B.Crawford (5), Hanson (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Hutchison
|4
|7
|6
|6
|4
|2
|Springs
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Butler
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Gearrin W,2-1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Leclerc S,7-11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|San Francisco
|Rodriguez
|6
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Moronta
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Melancon H,6
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Smith BS,3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dyson L,3-3
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Blach
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, John Libka; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:48. A_39,845 (41,915).
