Rangers 7, Athletics 4

Oakland Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Semien ss 5 0 0 0 Choo lf 4 1 1 2 Pinder lf-rf 5 1 1 0 Guzman 1b 0 0 0 0 Lowrie 2b 5 1 1 0 Knr-Flf 3b 3 0 0 0 K.Davis dh 3 2 2 2 Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 5 0 3 2 Beltre dh 4 1 1 1 M.Chpmn 3b 3 0 0 0 Profar ss 3 2 1 1 Canha cf-lf 4 0 1 0 Gallo 1b-lf 3 1 1 2 Pscotty rf 3 0 1 0 R.Chrns c 4 1 1 1 Du.Fwlr ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Odor 2b 3 0 2 0 Lucroy c 3 0 1 0 DShelds cf 3 1 1 0 Totals 37 4 10 4 Totals 31 7 8 7

Oakland 200 010 100—4 Texas 000 101 23x—7

LOB_Oakland 10, Texas 6. 2B_Pinder (7), Lowrie (15), K.Davis (11). HR_K.Davis (14), Choo (10), Beltre (2), Profar (4), Gallo (16), R.Chirinos (8). CS_Gallo (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Manaea 5 1-3 4 2 2 4 2 Dull H,4 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Petit BS,2 1 2 2 2 0 1 Trivino L,3-1 1-3 2 3 3 1 1 Pagan 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Texas Moore 6 8 3 3 2 2 Claudio 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 Leclerc 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Martin W,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Kela S,14-14 1 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_by Leclerc (Chapman).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ben May; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_2:52. A_19,470 (49,115).