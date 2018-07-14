Rangers 5, Orioles 4

Texas Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Choo dh 5 0 1 0 T.Bckhm 3b 5 0 0 0 Andrus ss 3 1 0 0 Schoop 2b 5 0 2 0 Mazara rf 4 0 2 1 M.Mchdo ss 3 0 0 0 Beltre 3b 4 0 1 0 A.Jones cf 4 1 1 0 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 Trumbo dh 4 1 2 0 Guzman 1b 4 0 0 0 Vlencia rf 3 1 1 1 R.Chrns c 4 1 1 0 C.Davis 1b 3 1 1 0 Gallo lf 3 2 1 1 Mancini lf 3 0 0 0 Tocci cf 2 0 1 0 Joseph c 4 0 2 3 Rua ph 1 1 1 3 J.Ptrsn pr 0 0 0 0 DShelds cf 1 0 0 0 Totals 34 5 8 5 Totals 34 4 9 4

Texas 000 010 400—5 Baltimore 000 010 300—4

E_T.Beckham (7). DP_Texas 1, Baltimore 2. LOB_Texas 5, Baltimore 7. 2B_Mazara (16), A.Jones (25), Joseph (9). HR_Gallo (22), Rua (5). SB_C.Davis (1), J.Peterson (9). SF_Valencia (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Texas Hamels W,5-8 6 1-3 5 4 4 1 3 Leclerc H,11 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Chavez H,3 2-3 2 0 0 1 1 Diekman H,12 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Kela S,23-23 1 1 0 0 0 1 Baltimore Cobb L,2-12 6 1-3 6 2 2 0 3 Scott 1-3 2 3 3 2 1 Marinez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Fry 1 0 0 0 0 2 Givens 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Cobb (Odor), by Hamels (Mancini).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:08. A_17,348 (45,971).