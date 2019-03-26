https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Rangers-5-Indians-4-13718592.php
Rangers 5, Indians 4
|Cleveland
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|L.Mrtin cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Sh.Choo rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Nquin rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Rvere pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|G.Allen lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|F.Rllin rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Holland cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ro.Odor 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Fontana 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|U.Cantu 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|E.Andrs ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Frsythe pr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|J.Buers ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|N.Mzara dh
|2
|1
|1
|3
|J.Lplow rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|J.Gallo ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Broks lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Perez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Dvidson 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Plwecki c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Altmann 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Mller 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Gzman 1b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Htcheon 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|d'Arnud pr
|1
|1
|1
|0
|M.Mroff 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|H.Pence lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Krieger 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Calhoun lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stamets ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Knr-Flf c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Wkmatsu ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sanchez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Moorman c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|DShelds cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Granite cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|Cleveland
|001
|200
|100—4
|Texas
|004
|000
|001—5
E_Miller (1), Forsythe (3), Altmann (1). LOB_Cleveland 11, Texas 9. 2B_Cantu (1), d'Arnaud (4). HR_Mazara (1). SB_d'Arnaud 3 (4), Pence (7), Kiner-Falefa (1), Granite (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Clevinger
|3
|6
|4
|2
|2
|5
|Olson
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Edwards
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Whitehouse
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Angulo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robinson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Krauth L, 0-1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|Smyly
|3 2-3
|6
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Kelley
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Springs
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Martin
|BS, 0-1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Sadzeck
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Leclerc W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:07. A_11,510
