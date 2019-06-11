Texas Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
DShelds cf 5 0 0 0 Betts rf 3 1 1 0
Da.Sntn lf 5 2 4 1 Bnntndi lf 5 1 1 2
Andrus ss 5 1 2 1 Mrtinez dh 3 0 2 0
Mazara rf 5 0 1 2 Chavis pr-dh 0 1 0 0
Pence dh 5 0 1 0 Bgaerts ss 5 0 1 0
A.Cbrra 3b 3 0 0 0 Devers 3b 5 0 0 0
Frsythe 1b 4 0 0 0 Travis 1b 3 0 0 0
Odor 2b 3 1 0 0 Holt ph-1b 2 0 1 1
Mathis c 2 0 0 0 E.Nunez 2b 3 0 0 0
Choo ph 1 0 0 0 M.Hrnan ph-2b 2 0 1 0
Fdrwicz c 1 0 0 0 Brdly J cf 4 0 1 0
Leon c 3 0 1 0
C.Vazqz pr-c 0 0 0 0
Totals 39 4 8 4 Totals 38 3 9 3
Texas 000 001 002 01—4
Boston 200 000 001 00—3

E_Travis (2), Leon (2). DP_Texas 2, Boston 1. LOB_Texas 4, Boston 7. 2B_Da.Santana 2 (10), Andrus (14), Pence (11), Betts (17), M.Hernandez (3). HR_Benintendi (7). SB_Odor (6), Bradley Jr. (4). CS_Da.Santana (2). S_Leon (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Minor 8 4 2 2 2 6
Kelley BS,4 1 4 1 1 0 0
Chavez W,2-1 1 1 0 0 2 1
Martin S,2-3 1 0 0 0 0 2
Boston
Sale 7 3 1 0 1 10
Workman H,12 1 0 0 0 0 0
Barnes BS,4 2-3 3 2 2 1 1
Hembree 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Brasier L,2-3 1 2 1 1 0 1

WP_Barnes.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:25. A_34,422 (37,731).