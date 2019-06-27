Rangers 3, Tigers 1

Texas Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Choo dh 2 0 0 1 J.Jones cf 4 1 1 0 Da.Sntn 1b-lf 4 0 0 0 Cstllns rf 4 0 1 0 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 Mi.Cbrr dh 2 0 0 1 Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 C.Stwrt lf 4 0 1 0 Gallo cf 3 2 2 2 Dixon 1b 4 0 0 0 W.Clhun lf 3 0 0 0 Cndlrio 3b 3 0 1 0 Guzman 1b 0 0 0 0 H.Cstro ss 4 0 3 0 Frsythe 3b 4 0 1 0 G.Bckhm 2b 4 0 2 0 Odor 2b 4 1 1 0 Bo.Wlsn c 3 0 0 0 Fdrwicz c 2 0 0 0 Goodrum ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 30 3 5 3 Totals 33 1 9 1

Texas 010 100 100—3 Detroit 000 000 010—1

DP_Texas 2. LOB_Texas 5, Detroit 8. 2B_Odor (12), J.Jones (13), C.Stewart (14), G.Beckham (10). HR_Gallo 2 (19). SF_Choo (1), Mi.Cabrera (4). S_Federowicz (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Texas Jurado W,5-3 7 6 0 0 1 4 Ch.Martin H,12 1 1 1 1 0 0 Kelley S,11-15 1 2 0 0 0 3 Detroit Turnbull L,3-8 2 1 1 1 1 3 Ni.Ramirez 3 2 1 1 1 4 B.Farmer 1 1 0 0 1 1 Hardy 1 1 1 1 0 0 J.Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 3 Cisnero 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Jurado (Candelario).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Chris Segal; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:52. A_22,925 (41,297).