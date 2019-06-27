https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Rangers-3-Tigers-1-14056649.php
Rangers 3, Tigers 1
|Texas
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Choo dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|J.Jones cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Da.Sntn 1b-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cstllns rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mi.Cbrr dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Stwrt lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gallo cf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Dixon 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|W.Clhun lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cndlrio 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Guzman 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|H.Cstro ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Frsythe 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|G.Bckhm 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bo.Wlsn c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Fdrwicz c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Goodrum ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|3
|5
|3
|Totals
|33
|1
|9
|1
|Texas
|010
|100
|100—3
|Detroit
|000
|000
|010—1
DP_Texas 2. LOB_Texas 5, Detroit 8. 2B_Odor (12), J.Jones (13), C.Stewart (14), G.Beckham (10). HR_Gallo 2 (19). SF_Choo (1), Mi.Cabrera (4). S_Federowicz (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Jurado W,5-3
|7
|6
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Ch.Martin H,12
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kelley S,11-15
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Detroit
|Turnbull L,3-8
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Ni.Ramirez
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|B.Farmer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hardy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J.Jimenez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Cisnero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by Jurado (Candelario).
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Chris Segal; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_2:52. A_22,925 (41,297).
