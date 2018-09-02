https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Rangers-18-Twins-4-13200515.php
Rangers 18, Twins 4
|Minnesota
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Frsythe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Choo lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Adranza 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Tocci cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|J.Plnco ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Odor 2b
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Grssman dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Garver 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Knr-Flf ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mazara rf
|5
|2
|3
|3
|Astdllo c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Beltre dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Cave cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|DShelds pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Gimenez 1b-p
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Profar 3b-ss
|5
|3
|4
|2
|Field lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|R.Chrns c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Guzman 1b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Rbinson cf-lf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|42
|18
|19
|15
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|022—
|4
|Texas
|200
|019
|15x—18
E_Forsythe (10), Kepler (1), Gimenez (2). DP_Minnesota 1, Texas 1. LOB_Minnesota 5, Texas 6. 2B_J.Polanco (13), Choo (29), Odor (22), Mazara (19), Profar 2 (32), Guzman (15). 3B_Tocci (2). HR_Cave (10), Gimenez (1), Andrus (5), Mazara 2 (20), Profar (15), R.Chirinos (17), Robinson (2). SF_Odor (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|Moya L,3-1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Littell
|4
|6
|3
|2
|1
|4
|Duffey
|1-3
|4
|5
|4
|0
|0
|Belisle
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Busenitz
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Reed
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Texas
|Mendez W,1-1
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Butler S,2-2
|3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|2
Littell pitched to 2 batters in the 6th
Belisle pitched to 1 batter in the 6th
HBP_by Littell (Chirinos), by Littell (Odor), by Belisle (Beltre).
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:09. A_23,423 (49,115).
View Comments