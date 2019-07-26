Rangers 11, Athletics 3

Texas Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Choo rf 5 2 2 1 Semien ss 3 1 1 0 Da.Sntn lf 5 2 3 6 M.Chpmn 3b 3 1 0 0 Andrus ss 4 0 0 1 M.Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 Pence dh 5 0 1 1 Canha rf 2 1 0 0 Odor 2b 5 1 1 0 Lureano cf 3 0 1 2 Frsythe 1b 2 2 1 0 Pinder ph 0 0 0 0 A.Cbrra 3b 4 2 3 1 K.Davis dh 3 0 0 1 DShelds cf 4 2 2 1 Grssman lf 4 0 0 0 Fdrwicz c 4 0 0 0 Profar 2b 3 0 0 0 Phegley c 3 0 1 0 Totals 38 11 13 11 Totals 28 3 3 3

Texas 000 055 100—11 Oakland 300 000 000— 3

E_Federowicz (4). DP_Texas 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Texas 5, Oakland 4. 2B_Da.Santana (16), A.Cabrera (15), Semien (26). HR_Da.Santana (14). CS_Phegley (1). SF_Andrus (6), K.Davis (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Texas Jurado W,6-6 7 3 3 3 2 6 Guerrieri 2 0 0 0 3 2 Oakland Bre.Anderson L,9-6 4 2-3 7 5 5 0 4 Petit 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Trivino 1-3 1 3 3 1 0 Wang 1 2-3 4 3 3 1 0 Schlitter 2 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Trivino (Forsythe).

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:45. A_11,854 (46,765).