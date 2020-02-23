Ramsey scores 25, Texas Tech routs Iowa State 87-57

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jahmi’us Ramsey scored a game-high 25 points, Kyler Edwards added 19 points and Texas Tech routed Iowa State 87-57 Saturday night.

The Red Raiders (18-9, 9-5 Big 12) drained 15 of their first 19 shots, sank five of their first seven 3-point attempts and went 10 of 11 from the free throw line to build a 51-35 halftime lead. Ramsey and Edwards combined for 11 assists and Kevin McCullar grabbed nine rebounds for Texas Tech, which improved to 3-4 on the road in conference play.

Solomon Young led Iowa State (11-16, 4-10) with 16 points and Rasir Bolton added 13 points.

The Cyclones led 18-17 midway through the first half, but a 16-4 Red Raiders run spanning 4:28 blew the game open.

Texas Tech cooled off considerably in the second half, but still finished 32 of 56 from the field (57 %), while limiting Iowa State to 36% shooting. The Red Raiders led by double digits the final 24:30 of the game and have won five of their past six games.

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech guard Clarence Nadolny dunks the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. Texas Tech won 87-57.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders swept the season series against the Cyclones for the second straight season. Texas Tech’s win Saturday put it a full two games ahead of West Virginia for third place in the conference standings. The Red Raiders are 9-5. The Mountaineers are 7-7.

Iowa State: The Cyclones had won four of their past five home games, but Saturday marked their third double-digit home loss of the season against the Big 12’s top three teams. Iowa State has shot 36% or worse in each of those setbacks.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech: Plays at Oklahoma on Tuesday.

Iowa State: Plays host to TCU on Tuesday.