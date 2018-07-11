Ramos hits 3-run homer, Rays beat Tigers 5-2

















































Photo: Steve Nesius, AP Image 1 of / 13 Caption Close Image 1 of 13 Tampa Bay Rays Carlos Gomez, right, beats the throw to Detroit Tigers catcher John Hicks, left, to score from second base on an RBI-single by Willy Adames during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. less Tampa Bay Rays Carlos Gomez, right, beats the throw to Detroit Tigers catcher John Hicks, left, to score from second base on an RBI-single by Willy Adames during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, ... more Photo: Steve Nesius, AP Image 2 of 13 Tampa Bay Rays' Wilson Ramos hits a three-run home run off Detroit Tigers starter Matthew Boyd during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Tampa Bay Rays' Wilson Ramos hits a three-run home run off Detroit Tigers starter Matthew Boyd during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Photo: Steve Nesius, AP Image 3 of 13 Tampa Bay Rays' Willy Adames, right, beats the throw to Detroit Tigers catcher John Hicks to score on Kevin Kiermaier's RBI-single during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. less Tampa Bay Rays' Willy Adames, right, beats the throw to Detroit Tigers catcher John Hicks to score on Kevin Kiermaier's RBI-single during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in St. ... more Photo: Steve Nesius, AP Image 4 of 13 Tampa Bay Rays' Carlos Gomez (27) steals second base beneath a high throw to Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Tampa Bay Rays' Carlos Gomez (27) steals second base beneath a high throw to Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Photo: Steve Nesius, AP Image 5 of 13 Tampa Bay Rays starter Ryne Stanek stretches between pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Tampa Bay Rays starter Ryne Stanek stretches between pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Photo: Steve Nesius, AP Image 6 of 13 Tampa Bay Rays reliever Jose Alvarado pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Tampa Bay Rays reliever Jose Alvarado pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Photo: Steve Nesius, AP Image 7 of 13 Detroit Tigers starter Matthew Boyd pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Detroit Tigers starter Matthew Boyd pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Photo: Steve Nesius, AP Image 8 of 13 Tampa Bay Rays starter Ryne Stanek pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Tampa Bay Rays starter Ryne Stanek pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Photo: Steve Nesius, AP Image 9 of 13 Tampa Bay Rays' Willy Adames, left, and Jake Bauers celebrate a 5-2 win over the Detroit Tigers at the end of a baseball game Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Tampa Bay Rays' Willy Adames, left, and Jake Bauers celebrate a 5-2 win over the Detroit Tigers at the end of a baseball game Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Photo: Steve Nesius, AP Image 10 of 13 Tampa Bay Rays reliever Adam Kolarek fields a ground ball hit by Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Kolarek made the play and Goodrum was out at first base. less Tampa Bay Rays reliever Adam Kolarek fields a ground ball hit by Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Kolarek made the play ... more Photo: Steve Nesius, AP Image 11 of 13 Umpire Lance Barrett looks on as Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria, center, laughs after Detroit Tigers' Jose Iglesias playfully took the ball from Hechavarria's glove and tossed it in the dirt when he was tagged out stealing second base during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. less Umpire Lance Barrett looks on as Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria, center, laughs after Detroit Tigers' Jose Iglesias playfully took the ball from Hechavarria's glove and tossed it in the dirt when ... more Photo: Steve Nesius, AP Image 12 of 13 Detroit Tigers starter Matthew Boyd spits over his shoulder as he watches a three-run home run to right field hit by Tampa Bay Rays' Wilson Ramos during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. less Detroit Tigers starter Matthew Boyd spits over his shoulder as he watches a three-run home run to right field hit by Tampa Bay Rays' Wilson Ramos during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 10, ... more Photo: Steve Nesius, AP Image 13 of 13 Detroit Tigers' Jose Iglesias is hit by a pitch from Tampa Bay Rays reliever Adam Kolarek during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Iglesias left the game on the play. less Detroit Tigers' Jose Iglesias is hit by a pitch from Tampa Bay Rays reliever Adam Kolarek during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Iglesias left the game on ... more Photo: Steve Nesius, AP Ramos hits 3-run homer, Rays beat Tigers 5-2 1 / 13 Back to Gallery

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Wilson Ramos is on a roll lately, and so are the Tampa Bay Rays.

Ramos hit a three-run homer, five Tampa Bay pitchers combined on a five-hitter and the Rays beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2 Tuesday night.

The Rays (47-44) moved three games above .500 for the first time since Aug. 6 last year after posting their 13th win in the last 14 home games.

"I'm very excited for me and my team," Ramos said. "I like to have fun."

Tampa Bay lost its bid for a third shutout in four games when the Tigers scored twice in the ninth. After blanking the Mets in New York on Saturday and Sunday, the Rays outslugged the Tigers 10-9 in 10 innings Monday night.

"Our pitching picked us up big-time," manager Kevin Cash said. "We had a hiccup last night and they certainly hit the reset button. Really an outstanding performance top to bottom with our pitching."

Ramos, elected to start at catcher for the American League in next week's All-Star Game, keyed a five-run third inning when he connected off Matthew Boyd (4-8) for his 14th homer. That tied John Flaherty (1999) for the most in a season by a Tampa Bay catcher.

"The news about the All-Star Game, I'm more excited right now," Ramos said. "I'm trying to go out there happy."

In the final year of his contract and expected to be dealt before the July 31 trade deadline, Ramos has five homers and 15 RBIs over his last 12 games.

Ryne Stanek pitched two innings as the opener for the Rays on their latest bullpen day. He allowed a first-inning single to Niko Goodrum.

Jose Alvarado (1-3) and Jaime Schultz followed Stanek, and both tossed two hitless innings.

Detroit didn't get its second hit until John Hicks' two-out infield single in the seventh against Adam Kolarek, who allowed Nicholas Castellanos' RBI double and a run-scoring single by Goodrum in ninth.

"We made a little bit of a run there at the end, but one inning cost us the ballgame," Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said.

Sergio Romo got the final out for his 10th save.

Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias exited in the eighth with a bruised left hand after being hit by a pitch from Kolarek.

Gardenhire said X-rays were negative and Iglesias will "probably miss a day or so."

Stanek has made 11 starts — totaling 16 2/3 innings — since May 26, with 10 of them being scoreless outings.

Boyd gave up five runs and four hits in six innings. The lefty is 0-4 over his last six starts, allowing 28 runs in 28 innings during that stretch.

"I made a bad pitch to Ramos and that's about it," said Boyd, who struck out eight.

The skidding Tigers have lost 17 of 21.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: 3B Jeimer Candelario started after missing Monday's game with the flu. ... RHP Shane Greene (right shoulder strain) is throwing off a bullpen mound.

Rays: RHP Jake Faria (left oblique strain) will make his second rehab start later this week with Triple-A Durham. ... Two-way prospect Brendan McKay could pitch Wednesday in a Gulf Coast League game for the first time since missing four weeks with an oblique injury. On the Class A Charlotte disabled list, McKay returned Monday as the DH.

MOVING DAY

Tampa Bay recalled 1B-OF Ji-Man Choi from Triple-A Durham and optioned OF Johnny Field to the International League club.

UP NEXT

Tigers RHP Jordan Zimmermann (4-0) will start Wednesday's series finale against a second consecutive Rays reliever. Zimmermann, who has experienced back issues, will continue treatment and might get a shot during an extended period off coinciding with next week's All-Star break. He could be slotted toward the back of the rotation coming out of the break.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball