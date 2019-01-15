Raiders to meet with Coliseum Authority about Oakland lease

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Raiders still might play another season in Oakland after all.

Owner Mark Davis is set to meet with officials from the Coliseum Authority that runs the stadium on Friday to discuss a lease extension. The public agenda for the meeting posted on the Coliseum Authority's website says Davis will meet with executive director Scott McKibben in closed session over the terms of an extension.

The Bay Area News Group first reported that the sides planned to resume negotiations.

The Raiders had pulled their lease offer for 2019 last month after the city of Oakland sued the team and the NFL over a planned move to Las Vegas in 2020.

The Raiders have been searching for a temporary home since then. They have had talks with the San Francisco Giants about sharing their ballpark, could share Levi's Stadium with the 49ers or try to find a stadium in another market.

The NFL has said a decision is needed sometime around the Super Bowl so the league can start making the 2019 schedule.

