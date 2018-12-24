https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Raiders-starting-cornerbacks-miss-game-vs-Broncos-13489483.php
Raiders starting cornerbacks miss game vs. Broncos
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders will be without their two starting cornerbacks against the Denver Broncos.
Gareon Conley has been ruled out of Monday night's game with a concussion and Daryl Worley was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Oakland also waived Damontre Moore.
The Raiders signed safety Dallin Leavitt and tight end Paul Butler from the practice squad.
