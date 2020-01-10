Raiders sign OL Denzelle Good to 1-year extension

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders signed offensive lineman Denzelle Good to a one-year contract extension on Thursday.

Good originally joined the Raiders after being claimed off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts late in the 2018 season. He played 16 games this season for Oakland and started five, playing both left and right guard.

Good was originally selected in the seventh round by the Colts in the 2015 draft. He has appeared in 46 games at both guard and tackle and made 28 starts in five seasons in the NFL.

