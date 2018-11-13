Raiders release defensive lineman Kony Ealy

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have released defensive lineman Kony Ealy one week after signing him to a contract.

Oakland also waived linebacker James Cowser from the practice squad on Tuesday.

Ealy was signed Nov. 5 by Oakland for depth on the defensive line but was inactive for his only game and then cut.

Ealy had 14 sacks in three seasons with Carolina from 2014-16, including three in a Super Bowl loss to Denver following the 2015 season. He was traded to New England in 2017, got cut by the Patriots and then signed with the New York Jets, where he had one sack in 15 games.

Ealy spent training camp in Dallas before getting cut by the Cowboys on Sept. 1.

