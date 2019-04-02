Raiders re-sign cornerback Daryl Worley for 2019 season

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Cornerback Daryl Worley signed his second-round restricted free agent tender with the Oakland Raiders for $3.095 million.

The team announced the move Monday.

Worley played in 10 games in his first season for Oakland last year and started nine of those, finishing with 33 tackles — 30 solo — an interception and seven passes defensed. Worley was suspended for the first four games of the 2018 season for violating the NFL's policy on substance abuse and personal conduct.

He spent his first two NFL seasons with Carolina, which selected him in the third round of the 2016 draft out of West Virginia.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL