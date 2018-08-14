Raiders activate tackle Donald Penn off injured list

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have activated tackle Donald Penn off the physically unable to perform list.

Penn took part in practice Tuesday, his first since injuring his right foot in Week 15 last season.

Penn had played in 174 consecutive regular-season games before the injury, including 170 straight starts for what was the longest active streak for any offensive lineman at the time.

The 35-year-old Penn has been voted to the Pro Bowl the past two seasons at left tackle. He worked at right tackle at practice instead of his usual spot, which was occupied by first-round pick Kolton Miller.

