Raiders OL Trent Brown remains hospitalized after IV mishap

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown remains in Cleveland undergoing tests after being hospitalized following an IV mishap before a game against the Browns.

Brown was sent to the hospital shortly before the game between the Raiders and Browns started on Sunday. NFL Network reported that a pregame IV caused air to enter Brown’s bloodstream.

“I’m very glad to report he’s up and seems to be doing well,” coach Jon Gruden said Monday. “We’re awaiting some of the results of some of the extensive tests that they did today and yesterday. I don’t have anything to report other than he had an issue. I want to really thank our medical staff, what a job they did in an emergency situation. We’re just happy he’s up and around. Once we get the official word as to what is wrong with Trent, we’ll let you know.”

Brown was supposed to return to action this week after missing one game following a positive test for the coronavirus. He was activated off the COVID-19 list on Friday and practiced that day. He was set to play before the team said he “felt ill” before the game and was deactivated.

Gruden said he doesn’t know when Brown will be able to return to Las Vegas or what his playing status will be.

“The most important thing is that we find out what went wrong,” Gruden said. “Our prayers are with Trent, certainly. He’s in the best possible hands he could be right now. His availability and his status are really not up for discussion right now as far as we’re concerned.”

Brown signed a four-year, $66 million contract with the Raiders before the 2019 season. He has dealt with several injuries, the positive coronavirus test and this latest mishap and has been able to play at least 10 snaps in only 11 of 23 games with the team.

Quarterback Derek Carr said he and his teammates were “a little scared” after seeing Brown get wheeled out of the locker room before the game.

The Raiders managed to regroup and won the game 16-6. Third-string tackle Brandon Parker, who was supposed to be inactive, ended up playing most of the game after Sam Young left with a knee injury in the first half.

“I think the big thing is we were all shaken up pretty good,” Gruden said. “You get shook up when you see one of your own go down and you don’t know what’s wrong with him. We were able to assure our players that he was in good hands and his signs were vital and he was doing good. We said a prayer for Trent before the game and then we went out and tried to win the game for him. It’s something that’s on our mind, weighing heavily on us right now. We hope he’s OK.”

