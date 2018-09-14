RT Smith out for Rams game; Gresham, Golden questionable

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals starting right tackle Andre Smith has been declared out for Sunday's game against the Rams in Los Angeles.

Smith injured his elbow in last Sunday's season-opening loss at home to Washington. John Wetzel will move into Smith's spot.

Defensive lineman Olsen Pierre also has been declared out with a toe injury.

Two players coming back from significant injuries were listed as questionable — tight end Jermaine Gresham and defensive end Markus Golden. Gresham had surgery to repair an Achilles tendon injury and Golden tore an ACL. Neither played in the season opener.

The only other Arizona player listed as questionable was linebacker Haason Reddict with an ankle injury.

___

