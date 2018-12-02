RJ Barrett leads No. 3 Duke to 113-49 rout of Stetson

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman RJ Barrett had 26 points, seven rebounds and a season-high seven assists, and No. 3 Duke routed Stetson 113-49 on Saturday night.

Cameron Reddish scored 23 points and Zion Williamson finished with 17 to help the Blue Devils (7-1) win their second straight.

Duke shot a season-best 58 percent, and had season highs of 19 steals and 27 turnovers forced while reaching triple digits for the first time since the season-opening 118-84 rout of then-No. 2 Kentucky.

Barrett played just 17 minutes, but that was long enough to challenge for Duke's first triple-double in nearly 13 years.

According to the school, he's the first player in program history with that many points, rebounds and assists plus four steals in a game. He was taken out for good with 15:38 left and the Blue Devils up by 50.

Abayomi Iyiola scored 19 points to lead the Hatters (1-8), who have lost eight straight and were 2 of 23 from 3-point range.

BIG PICTURE

Stetson: The rebuilding Hatters have yet to beat a Division I team this season, haven't beaten a Top 25 team since 1982 and lost five key players from last year. So expecting them to be competitive might have been asking too much from the No. 338 team in Ken Pomeroy's efficiency rankings. At least they led — on three separate occasions early, by one point each time, for a total of 34 seconds.

Duke: This was the epitome of a taking-care-of-business victory for the Blue Devils, 43-point favorites who didn't receive even a whiff of a test after the first few minutes. The only drama in the second half was whether Barrett — who made 12 of 14 shots — would check back into the game and try to become the fourth Duke player with a triple-double and the first since Shelden Williams in January 2006.

UP NEXT

Stetson: Hosts Western Illinois on Wednesday night.

Duke: Plays host to Hartford on Wednesday night.

