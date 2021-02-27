QBs lead ground game in Kennesaw St. win over D-II Shorter

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Quarterback Tommy Bryant ran for three touchdowns and Kyle Glover ran for 87 yards and Kennesaw State overwhelmed NCAA Division II-member Shorter 35-3 on Saturday.

The Owls opened their spring season with 10 ball carriers earning positive yardage from the line of scrimmage. Kennesaw State ran it 60 times for 311 yards with all five touchdowns scored on the ground. Bryant ran it in from 4 and 2 yards and a yard out. Glover and backup quarterback Jonathan Murphy provided the other scores.