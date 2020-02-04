Recommended Video:

TORONTO (AP) — Mark Pysyk scored three times in his first career hat trick, and the Florida Panthers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 on Monday night.

Mike Hoffman had a goal and an assist for Florida, which trailed 3-1 early in the third period. Mike Matheson had three assists, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves in the Panthers' seventh win in eight games.

Frederik Andersen started for Toronto and stopped seven of eight shots before departing with an upper-body injury after a collision with Panthers center Frank Vatrano. Michael Hutchinson came in and allowed three goals on 13 shots.

Auston Matthews, William Nylander and John Tavares scored for Toronto, which had won three in a row. Mitch Marner had two assists.

  • Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) scores past Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Michael Hutchinson (30) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: Frank Gunn, AP / The Canadian Press
Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) scores past Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Michael Hutchinson (30) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) less
