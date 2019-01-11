Pusica helps Northeastern peel away from Elon 81-70 in OT

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Vasa Pusica scored 19 points with seven assists, Donnell Gresham Jr. scored 11 with 10 rebounds and Northeastern beat Elon 81-70 in overtime Thursday night.

Pusica's 3-pointer to start overtime spearheaded an 8-0 run and Northeastern (8-8, 2-2 Colonial Athletic Association) controlled the rest of the way.

Gresham's layup with 37 seconds left made it 63-all to force overtime. After Elon's Tyler Seibring missed a short shot with 14 seconds left, Gresham missed a pair of jump shots as time expired.

Northeastern built a 40-28 lead at intermission and extended the lead to 47-31 on Bolden Brace's 3 two minutes into the start of the second half. Elon then went on a 13-0 run and Steven Santa Ana's layup with 10:57 left in regulation reduced the Phoenix's deficit to 47-44.

Anthony Green scored 15 for the Huskies, Shawn Occeus 12 and Brace 10.

Santa Ana scored 22, Seibring 20 with 10 boards and Nathan Priddy and Sheldon Eberhardt each scored 10.