Photo: Jeffrey McWhorter, AP
Texas Rangers shortstop Jurickson Profar runs to tag out Los Angeles Angels' Taylor Ward (3) for one out of a triple play on a ground ball by David Fletcher off of Texas Rangers starting pitcher Ariel Jurado during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Fletcher and Eric Young Jr. were also out on the play. less
Photo: Jeffrey McWhorter, AP
Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor tags out Los Angeles Angels' David Fletcher for the third out of a triple play on a ground ball by Fletcher off Texas Rangers starting pitcher Ariel Jurado during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Taylor Ward and Eric Young Jr. were also out on the play. less
Photo: Jeffrey McWhorter, AP
Texas Rangers' Robinson Chirinos scores ahead of the tag of Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Osmer Morales (73) on a wild pitch by Morales during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Texas won 8-6. less
Photo: Jeffrey McWhorter, AP
Photo: Jeffrey McWhorter, AP
Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo (13) is congratulated by Robinson Chirinos, right, after hitting a solo home run off Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Taylor Cole during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. less
Photo: Jeffrey McWhorter, AP
Texas Rangers' Rougned Odor takes off for first on an infield single off Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Justin Anderson as Joey Gallo, background, comes in to score during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Texas won 8-6. less
Photo: Jeffrey McWhorter, AP
Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos, right, jokes with Adrian Beltre (29) after the Rangers' 8-6 win over the Los Angeles Angels in a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Arlington, Texas.
Photo: Jeffrey McWhorter, AP
Texas Rangers' Jurickson Profar, front left, is congratulated by Elvis Andrus after scoring on a bases-loaded walk of Shin-Soo Choo by Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Justin Anderson during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Texas won 8-6. less
Photo: Jeffrey McWhorter, AP
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani connects on an RBI single off Texas Rangers starting pitcher Ariel Jurado during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. less
Photo: Jeffrey McWhorter, AP
Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos and relief pitcher Jose Leclerc celebrate after Leclerc struck out Los Angeles Angels' Eric Young Jr. for the final out of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Texas won 8-6. less
Photo: Jeffrey McWhorter, AP
Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Justin Anderson reacts after issuing a bases-loaded walk to Texas Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo which scored Jurickson Profar to tie the score during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Texas won 8-6. less
Photo: Jeffrey McWhorter, AP
Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus (1) can't make the catch on a pop fly by Los Angeles Angels' Andrelton Simmons as left fielder Joey Gallo backs up the play during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Texas won 8-6. less
Photo: Jeffrey McWhorter, AP
Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo scores the go-ahead run on an infield single by Rougned Odor off Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Justin Anderson, while catcher Francisco Arcia watches during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. less
Photo: Jeffrey McWhorter, AP
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Ariel Jurado works against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Arlington, Texas.
Photo: Jeffrey McWhorter, AP
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jurickson Profar started a triple play and homered to help the Texas Rangers rally from an early five-run deficit in an 8-6 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night.
Rougned Odor singled home the go-ahead run in the eighth after an out call that would have ended the inning was reversed. Nomar Mazara went deep in his return from the disabled list, and Joey Gallo also homered for the Rangers.
Texas turned the sixth triple play in franchise history in the fourth. With the bases loaded, David Fletcher hit a low liner toward third base that Profar picked on a short hop. Playing near the bag, Profar stepped on third to force out Eric Young Jr. and then tagged Taylor Ward, who had stumbled off the base into foul territory. Profar then threw to Odor, and the second baseman tagged Kole Calhoun between first and second.
The Rangers scored three runs in the eighth as Justin Anderson (3-3), the seventh of eight Angels pitcher in a "bullpen game," allowed the first four batters to reach base.
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports