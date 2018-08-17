Profar starts triple play and homers, Rangers rally past LAA

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jurickson Profar started a triple play and homered to help the Texas Rangers rally from an early five-run deficit in an 8-6 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night.

Rougned Odor singled home the go-ahead run in the eighth after an out call that would have ended the inning was reversed. Nomar Mazara went deep in his return from the disabled list, and Joey Gallo also homered for the Rangers.

Texas turned the sixth triple play in franchise history in the fourth. With the bases loaded, David Fletcher hit a low liner toward third base that Profar picked on a short hop. Playing near the bag, Profar stepped on third to force out Eric Young Jr. and then tagged Taylor Ward, who had stumbled off the base into foul territory. Profar then threw to Odor, and the second baseman tagged Kole Calhoun between first and second.

The Rangers scored three runs in the eighth as Justin Anderson (3-3), the seventh of eight Angels pitcher in a "bullpen game," allowed the first four batters to reach base.

