Profar drives in 5, A's top O's 13-2; Davis doesn't play

Oakland Athletics pitcher Brett Anderson delivers against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Baltimore. Oakland Athletics pitcher Brett Anderson delivers against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Baltimore. Photo: Gail Burton, AP Photo: Gail Burton, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Profar drives in 5, A's top O's 13-2; Davis doesn't play 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jurickson Profar got four hits, including a homer, and drove in a career-high five runs, leading Brett Anderson and the Oakland Athletics over the Baltimore Orioles 13-2 Tuesday night and ending a four-game losing streak.

Slumping Orioles slugger Chris Davis didn't play, a day after he set the major league record for the longest hitless streak by a position player at 0 for 49.

Marcus Semien also homered as the A's won on the road for the first time in five tries this season. Center fielder Ramón Laureano threw out another runner and drove in two runs for Oakland.

Anderson (3-0) won his third straight start, allowing two runs and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings. He retired 11 in a row before Dwight Smith Jr. and Hanser Alberto managed back-to-back singles in the seventh.

Pedro Severino hit a two-run double later that inning that ended Anderson's outing.

Trey Mancini singled in the first and has reached base safely in all 11 games for the Orioles, who have dropped five of their last six.

The Athletics scored five times in the second off rookie John Means (1-1), who was making his first career start. Alberto had a costly throwing error from third base with two outs that allowed a run to score, and Semien followed with a three-run homer that made it 5-0.

The Orioles ran themselves out of a potential rally in the third. Richie Martin was thrown out by Laureano — who threw out three Boston runners in a series earlier this season — trying to score from second on a single by Joey Rickard that could have loaded the bases with no outs. Rickard was then called out trying to take second on a double steal.

Profar hit his first home run of the season off Orioles reliever Richard Bleier in the seventh that provided a 6-0 lead. Profar added another two-run single and Semien had a sacrifice fly off Miguel Castro in the eighth.

Castro had two balks and allowed a two-run single to Laureano and an RBI double to Profar in the ninth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athletics: Laureano was back in the lineup after missing Monday's game with a jammed right thumb.

Orioles: RHP Alex Cobb, who was supposed to start Wednesday, was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to April 6 with a lumbar strain. He also began the season on the IL with a right groin strain. . RHP Nate Karns (right forearm strain) was placed on the 10-day IL and RHP Evan Phillips was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk.

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP Frankie Montas (1-1, 2.45 ERA) took the loss in his last outing against Houston after allowing two runs and seven hits over five innings.

Orioles: Manager Brandon Hyde has yet to name a starter to replace the injured Cobb (0-0, 3.18 ERA).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports